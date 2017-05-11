CSU football player arrested by campus police Wednesday

Braylin Scott of Colorado State football was arrested by campus police Wednesday on felony burglary and and theft charges.

According to court records acquired by the Coloradoan, the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on April 11, before a warrant for Scott’s arrest was issued on May 2.

Scott, one of the team’s starting safeties last season was booked into Larimer County Jail on three counts-– burglary of a dwelling, a Class 3 felony; theft of property valued at $5,000 to $20,000, a Class 5 felony; and Class 5 felony burglary.

Scott has been suspended from all football activities by head coach Mike Bobo until further notice.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” Bobo said through Assistant A.D. for Communications Paul Kirk. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information. He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

Scott finished last season with a team-leading three interceptions and recorded 39 total tackles. Scott did not participate in spring ball, as he is recovering from surgery on his broken wrist.

The arrest is CSU football’s second in less than one month. Linebacker Hunter Donnelly was arrested by campus police on April 19.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.