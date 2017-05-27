Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU football picks up commitment from four star wide receiver out of SEC country

Colorado State football picked up another commitment to its 2017 class Saturday, with wide receiver Tyler Smith (Georgia) announcing his decision to sign with the Rams on Twitter.

Listed at 5’10”, 171 pounds, Smith’s game is modeled around electric speed, with an official listed 40 time of 4.5 seconds. The McEachern high school wide receiver and one-time North Carolina commit is listed as a top-five player at his position for the state of Georgia and a four star recruit according to Scout.

After breaking out during his sophomore season, Smith began to receive attention from multiple power-five suitors, including UNC. Smith verbally to the Tar Heels in Nov. of 2015, but he never signed a national letter of intent.

According to a CBS Sports report from Jan., Smith was expected to grey shirt at UNC. A grey shirt is when incoming college freshman postpones his enrollment in classes until the second term of his freshman year. Smith opted to take his talents to Fort Collins instead.

A large reason, Smith was expected to grey shirt is he is coming off a pair of major knee injuries in the last two seasons. Smith tore his ACL in the second game of his junior season in 2015, causing the speedy wide receiver to miss the rest of the season.

Subsequently rehabbing his knee and battling back from the injury, the versatile wide out went down with another knee injury early in his senior season as well. After returning a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown earlier in the game, Smith injured his right knee on a punt return in a 16-13 loss to Grayson high school.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

