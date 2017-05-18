Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU employee flashed by unknown suspect

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, Crime

The male suspect approached a female employee and exposed himself to her in a restroom. (Photo courtesy of Colorado State University Public Safety)

A female Colorado State University employee was sexually harassed Thursday morning, north of campus, at the University Center Building on Howes Street.

CSU’s Public Safety Team sent out an email and text message alert following the incident, with limited information.

An unknown male suspect flashed the CSU employee in a restroom. He then attempted to block the exit to prevent her from leaving.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 30s. He is around 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing dark clothing, a black backpack and a baseball hat.

The suspect was near the area around 555 South Howes Street prior to him exposing himself to the female employee.

At this time, no additional information about the flasher is available, Dell Rae Ciaravola, public relations coordinator for CSU, wrote to the Collegian in an email.

Students feeling triggered by the event are encouraged to call the Victim’s Assistance Team hotline at 970-492-4242.

Students can also reach out to the CSU Police Department at 970-491-6425 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

Collegian reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.

 

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training