CSU employee flashed by unknown suspect

A female Colorado State University employee was sexually harassed Thursday morning, north of campus, at the University Center Building on Howes Street.

CSU’s Public Safety Team sent out an email and text message alert following the incident, with limited information.

An unknown male suspect flashed the CSU employee in a restroom. He then attempted to block the exit to prevent her from leaving.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 30s. He is around 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing dark clothing, a black backpack and a baseball hat.

The suspect was near the area around 555 South Howes Street prior to him exposing himself to the female employee.

At this time, no additional information about the flasher is available, Dell Rae Ciaravola, public relations coordinator for CSU, wrote to the Collegian in an email.

Students feeling triggered by the event are encouraged to call the Victim’s Assistance Team hotline at 970-492-4242.

Students can also reach out to the CSU Police Department at 970-491-6425 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

Collegian reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.