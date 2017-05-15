CSU dominates Mid-America Regional, advances to NCBA World Series

After winning the NCBA Mid-America regional this weekend, the road to Holly Springs, North Carolina and the National Club Baseball Association World Series has become clearer for the Colorado State club baseball team, whom earned one of eight spots in the championship tournament.

CSU dominated the Mid-America regional with a perfect record of 3-0. Two of which ended with the mercy rule. In the Rams three victories, the team scored at least ten runs in each of the contests.

Were taking our talents to the World Series in a couple weeks. S/o to all our graduating seniors! @ColoradoStateU @CSUTonyFrank @Ram_Ruckus pic.twitter.com/cbQhXjceRJ — CSU Rams Baseball (@CSU_Baseball) May 14, 2017

CSU kicked off the weekend with a 10-0 dismantling of Iowa State on Friday. In the game, sophomore pitcher Phelan Castellano tossed all seven innings of the shortened contest, giving up only three hits.

On offense, sophomore Brandon DeLay led the Rams with three doubles and ultimately drove in the final run of the game.

Game two would be even an bigger CSU blowout victory, as the Rams continued to be red hot at the plate. CSU took down the Iowa Hawkeyes 13-2 in eight innings, their second straight mercy rule win.

The game was highlighted by senior Matt Davis’ performance at the plate. Davis finished the contest 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and ended the contest with a three-run homerun to give CSU a second consecutive mercy rule victory.

Due to the tournament being double elimination, Iowa was able to force a rematch with CSU in the title game. To win the title though, the Hawkeyes would have had to defeat CSU two times in a row in order to move on to the NCBA World Series.

The Hawkeyes looked like they could force a second game early, after putting four runs on the board in the first inning of the rematch game on Sunday.

However, the Rams immediately responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the first frame. After four straight CSU batters reached on walks, senior Trevor Bruton’s single cleared the bases to tie the game at four apiece.

A five-run rally from CSU in the third would end up being the final dagger, as the Rams would secure the NCBA tournament title with a 10-6 victory over the Hawkeyes.

The Rams will head to Holly Springs for the NCBA World Series for the ninth time in the teams’ 16 year history. CSU has won the World Series six times during that span, (2004-2006) and (2008-2010).

Colorado State will be joined by the winners of the seven other regional tournaments, with the competition beginning May 26 and a champion being crowned on June 1.

