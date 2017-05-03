CSU Board of Governors discuss game day operations for new stadium

The Colorado State University Board of Governors discussed the structure of on-campus game days next academic year and how they will be run at their meeting on Tuesday.

With about 5,000 students expected to live on campus next year, only students who live in the dorms closest to the stadium will have to move their cars. Students residing in the dorms on the north side of campus, who are parked in Westfall, Allison and Parmelee, will not be required to move their cars.

The parking lots students will have to move their cars to include the lots of Westfall, Allison and Parmelee, the South College parking garage, the University Square parking lot and the Research Boulevard parking lot on Center Avenue. There will be a shuttle to transport students between the Research Boulevard parking lot and CSU.

One of the topics discussed was making sure people know this information about game days if they decide to live on campus.

“Anybody who will elect to live on campus … will do so knowing what the re-park is,” CSU President Tony Frank said. “No one will have signed in to a parking plan and then all of a sudden have that aspect changed.”

Frank also conceded that parking and traffic on game days will be a continuous process and will be amended as the season goes on and in future years.

“Despite all the work that’s gone in to this, we won’t get it right the first time,” he said. “(But) my guess is we’ll make a substantial improvement by game two … by next year we’ll have identified a fair number of things to be changed.”

The neighborhoods that surround the CSU campus will be converted into RP3 zones, which will require vehicles to have parking permits. The parking permit requirement will strictly be enforced and cars illegally parking in RP3 neighborhoods will be towed, Frank said.

Not everyone is happy with the parking situation for next year, although Daniela Pineda Soracá, the president of the Associated Students of Colorado State University, said that most of the people who are angry are those who will be living on campus.

In response to an article published by the Collegian last week outlining parking and tailgating on game days next semester, Abigail Grothe, a biomedical engineering major and resident assistant for Ingersoll Hall, began a petition to stop the re-park program for CSU. In the week since, the petition has been signed more than 500 times.

