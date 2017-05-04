Chance the Rapper plays first show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Chicago native Chance the Rapper took the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this Tuesday night to a sold-out crowd on his Be Encouraged 2017 U.S. Tour. The singer is no stranger to the Colorado area and has played in the Denver area numerous times over the past few years, but this is his first time playing Red Rocks, arguably one of the country’s most famous venues. The 24-year-old rapper has found extreme success in 2016 and 2017, so it is no surprise that he has moved on to bigger venues. The rapper became the first person ever to win a Grammy for a streaming-only album; the album, entitled “Coloring Book,” went on to win three total Grammy Awards, in fact. “Coloring book” was released on May 13, 2016 and this was his second U.S. tour on the album.

Opening up the night, King Louie, who seemed to be relatively unknown by the audience, got the audience warmed up for the rest of the night and got everyone on their feet and moving with his energetic beats.

The next to take the stage was DJ Oreo, another relatively unknown artist to the audience who also was not lacking in ability, to entertain the crowd. DJ Oreo took audience requests and asked the crowd to tweet him their favorite songs. After the requests poured in and the DJ got a feel for what the audience was into, he began an hour-long set filled with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye West, Childish Gambino and other rap favorites.

“I’ve never even been to Red Rocks before and I’ve lived like 40 minutes away my whole life,” said Angelique Hernandez, a high school student attending the show. “I listened to Chance when he was just a Soundcloud guy so I was like, I can’t just miss that. I can’t believe that he’s actually in here, living and breathing. I’m gonna have breathing problems when he comes out. I hope I don’t cry.”

At 9:30 p.m. it came time for what everyone was waiting for. Chance the Rapper took the stage, and the screams of 10,000 filled the amphitheater as the opening music of “Blessings” started. After “Blessings,” Chance performed another crowd favorite, “Angels,” which added even more energy and enthusiasm to the crowd.

Chance went on to play a mix of songs from his albums “Acid Rap” and “Coloring Book” before the one thing that concert goers were most worried about came into play, and that was the rain that was supposed to be happening throughout the entire show. Although it sprinkled throughout, it was not until the song “Sunday Candy” that the rain actually started pouring down. No one seemed to mind, however, because of the crazy circumstances it was that it started to rain, right when Chance the Rapper started to sing the song that repeatedly sings “Come in in this house, it’s gonna rain, it’s gonna rain.” After that song, the rain dwindled down and the concert resumed without any of the worries of a storm ever coming true.

Chance went on to play 20 songs including a medley of his most popular songs from “Coloring Book,” such as “Smoke Break” and “No Problem.” Before sitting down to take a break from the energy to sing “Same Drugs,” the rapper said that it would be his last song. Truthfully, however, he went on to play an epic medley of many songs he performed throughout the night and then drew to a close with the reprise of “Blessings.”

“I was a little bummed that he didn’t play more of ‘Acid Rap,’ but I wasn’t expecting it really,” said Colorado State University student Michael Maestas.”‘Coloring book’ is why he can even play here. I had a good time though, it was my third time seeing him, and I think it was probably the best.”

It was almost as if Chance himself enjoyed the show more than the audience did.

“I really don’t want to leave right now; this is a good show,” Chance said. “I like this a lot. Maybe we can cheat it a little bit and drag out the ending.”

We wish that he could have, as well, and luckily for him he is playing another sold-out show at Red Rocks this Wednesday as well. Hopefully, Chance returns to Colorado soon so that some of the people who could not get tickets in the few minutes that it took for them to sell out can have an experience like Tuesday night as well.