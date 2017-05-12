Braylin Scott arrested for allegedly stealing teammate’s jewelry

Colorado State football player Braylin Scott was arrested by campus police Wednesday on felony burglary and theft charges.

According to court records, the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 11, before a warrant for Scott’s arrest was issued on May 2. Scott, one of the team’s starting safeties last season was booked into Larimer County Jail on three counts — burglary of a dwelling, a Class 3 felony; theft of property valued at $5,000 to $20,000, a Class 5 felony; and Class 5 felony burglary.

In an update in the case, Scott was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a fellow football player. According to an affidavit filed for an arrest warrant, which was acquired by the Reporter Herald, Scott was arrested on suspicion of stealing Rolex watches and diamond bracelets from teammate Hunter Donnelly’s dorm room.

In the arrest warrant, CSU Police Department Officer Torrey Cleveland said he responded to a report by Donnelly that a Rolex watch and four diamond bracelets were stolen from his desk drawer inside Alpine Hall on CSU’s campus April 14. A few days prior, Donnelly had also reported a different Rolex had been stolen from his football locker.

After seeing some of the stolen items listed for sale on Craigslist, Donnelly contacted police again.

According to Cleveland, a police officer responded to the advertisement under an anonymous account and arranged to meet Scott outside of Moby Arena. When officers arrived at the agreed upon destination, Scott was holding two watches that matched the Donnelly’s description. Officers also found bracelets in Scott’s vehicle that matched the description of those stolen from Donnelly’s dorm room.

Scott was suspended from all football activities this week, as the team and athletic department continue to monitor the legal situation.

“We have been monitoring the situation involving Braylin Scott since first becoming aware of it at the time of the incident,” head coach Mike Bobo said in a statement released to the media Thursday. “I was concerned enough about the details I had learned that I made the decision to suspend him from all team activities at that time, based on preliminary information. He remains suspended from the program, and we will continue to monitor the legal proceedings.”

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.