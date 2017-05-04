Bohemian Nights announces summer lineup

One of the best things about being in Fort Collins during the summer is the amount of free music there is. Once again, Bohemian Nights is here to provide Fort Collins with some free local music all summer long.
The Thursday Night Live concert series is a free series of concerts that focuses on a lot of the big names in local music in northern Colorado. This year, we have one of the most diverse group of artists taking over the Old Town Square. Every concert will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here are all the concerts that you should come check out this summerC:
June 1 – Shel
June 8 – Blue Canyon Boys
June 15 – The Reminders
June 22 – Dressy Bessy
June 29 – Chris Daniels & the Kings with Freddi Gowdy
July 6 – Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams
July 13 – Gora Gora Orkestar / Stella Luce
July 20 – Drag the River
July 27 – The Burroughs
August 3 – Chicano Heat
