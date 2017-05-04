Rocky Mountain Collegian

Bohemian Nights announces summer lineup

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Concerts, Music

One of the best things about being in Fort Collins during the summer is the amount of free music there is. Once again, Bohemian Nights is here to provide Fort Collins with some free local music all summer long.

The Thursday Night Live concert series is a free series of concerts that focuses on a lot of the big names in local music in northern Colorado. This year, we have one of the most diverse group of artists taking over the Old Town Square. Every concert will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here are all the concerts that you should come check out this summerC:

June 1 – Shel

Shel.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

June 8 – Blue Canyon Boys

blue-canyon-boys.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

June 15 – The Reminders

the-reminders.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

June 22 – Dressy Bessy

dressy-bessy.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

June 29 – Chris Daniels & the Kings with Freddi Gowdy

chris-daniels.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

July 6 – Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams

halden-wofford.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

July 13 – Gora Gora Orkestar / Stella Luce

gora-gora-stella-luce.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

July 20 – Drag the River

drag-the-river.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

July 27 – The Burroughs

the-burroughs.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

August 3 – Chicano Heat

chicano-heat.jpg
Photo Courtesy: bohemiannights.org

Collegian reporter Alec Erickson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CTV_Ace.

