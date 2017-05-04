Bohemian Nights announces summer lineup

One of the best things about being in Fort Collins during the summer is the amount of free music there is. Once again, Bohemian Nights is here to provide Fort Collins with some free local music all summer long.

The Thursday Night Live concert series is a free series of concerts that focuses on a lot of the big names in local music in northern Colorado. This year, we have one of the most diverse group of artists taking over the Old Town Square. Every concert will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here are all the concerts that you should come check out this summerC:

June 1 – Shel





<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

June 8 – Blue Canyon Boys





June 15 – The Reminders

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>





June 22 – Dressy Bessy





June 29 – Chris Daniels & the Kings with Freddi Gowdy





July 6 – Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams





July 13 – Gora Gora Orkestar / Stella Luce





July 20 – Drag the River





July 27 – The Burroughs





August 3 – Chicano Heat





Collegian reporter Alec Erickson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CTV_Ace.