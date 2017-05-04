Best songs for end of year parties

With the end of the year approaching, its time to update your party playlist with some fresh songs. Here are of the best party songs for all end of the year occasions and vibes:

These are popular turn-up choices for when you are looking to dance and celebrate the end of finals with your friends.

Congratulations – Post Malone

Humble – Kendrick Lamar

Passionfruit – Drake

Celebration – The Game (feat. Chris Brown, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne)

Goosebumps – Travis Scott

Devastated – Joey Bada$$

Problems – 6lack

Mask Off – Future

I’m the One – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper)

Selfish – PNB Rock

Slide – Calvin Harris (ft. Frank Ocean and Migos)

These are songs to mix up your playlist. They all have that relaxed summer sounding vibe and are a good break away from all the regular overplayed radio hits.

The Shine – Ayokay (feat. Chelsa Cutler)

Don’t Leave – Snakehips &MO (Ekali Remix)

Wanderlust – Blackbear (Wildlyfe Remix)

All my Friends -Snakehips ( feat. Tinashe & Chance the Rapper Remix)

I Just Wanna – Big wild

I Fall Apart – Post Malone (Dreymix remix)

Young Wild & Free – Wiz Khalifa (Kohglomerate Remix)

Happy Little Pill – Troye Sivan (Casper Zazz Remix)

Location – DJ Khalid (feat. Lil Wayne and Kehlani Remix)

For those graduation BBQ’s or more chilled out occasions, try these songs to set a laid back but perfectly summer time mood.

DGAF – Noah Slee (feat. Shiloh Dynasty)

Suga Suga – Baby Bash (Royal Refix)

Your Soul – Hippie Sabotage

Weekend Millionaires – Skizzy Mars

Venice – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

First – Cold War Kids

Youth – Manila Killa (feat. Satica)

No Future – Shaun Frank (feat. Dyson)

Baby Blue – Action Bronson (feat. Chance the Rapper)

All of these songs can be found via Spotify, SoundCloud or Apple Music.

Collegian reporter Jayla Hodge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @JaylaHodge.