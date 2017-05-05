Rocky Mountain Collegian

Beer Me! – IPA Flite at Rally King Brewing

On this weeks episode of Beer Me!, lone beer bud Casey Robinson heads back over to Rally King Brewing to try out some of their IPAs that they have on tap. Cheers everybody!

