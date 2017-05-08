About the Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the daily student newspaper of Colorado State University. Founded in 1891,the paper is one of the oldest daily student newspapers west of the Mississippi River and is the only student-run daily newspaper in the state of Colorado.

The publication is operated independently from the University, therefore allowing students to have full authority to make content decisions. The Collegian’s purpose is threefold: to serve as a news source, create a platform for discourse, and provide skill development opportunity for student staff. The Collegian strives to cover and explain the relevance of issues that impact the Colorado State community — primarily students — by being a platform for a broad scope of perspectives.

The Collegian publishes four days a week, Monday through Thursday, during the regular fall and spring semesters with special editions sometimes published on Fridays. The circulation of the publication is 5,000 per day, and is a complimentary product for the Fort Collins community. The Collegian is a digital-first publication, and the staff publishes new content on the website daily. During the first four weeks of summer the Collegian does not publish. During the last eight weeks of summer, the Collegian is published weekly.