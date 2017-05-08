About the digital production team

The Digital Production team consists of Digital Production Manager Mikaela Rodenbaugh, Webmaster Josh Kloehn, Videography Director, Chapman Croskell, and Social Media Director, Darby Osborne.

Our team works together to put together the best possible online content for student media. We exist to form a more cohesive digital presence as an organization and to make sure that our student publication is timely and useful to all Rams.

Some of our goals for the upcoming semester include:

Better prioritizing a digital-first model

Ensuring that collegian.com content is highly optimized for the web and properly formatted

Better utilizing our analytics data to predict student needs for our publication

Switching to Facebook comments on our website

Branding different branches of student media on our website more clearly

Using trans media elements like video and photo more effectively and frequently

Presenting the news in a way that best addresses the needs of our digital audience.

Using our social media accounts to better outreach to our audiences blending fun, and professional messaging

Making collegian.com a site that most CSU students check every day

If you are interested in working for the digital production team, email us at mrodenbaugh@collegian.com.

