Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

About the digital production team

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: About Us

The Digital Production team consists of Digital Production Manager Mikaela Rodenbaugh, Webmaster Josh Kloehn, Videography Director, Chapman Croskell, and Social Media Director, Darby Osborne.

Our team works together to put together the best possible online content for student media. We exist to form a more cohesive digital presence as an organization and to make sure that our student publication is timely and useful to all Rams.

Some of our goals for the upcoming semester include:

  • Better prioritizing a digital-first model
  • Ensuring that collegian.com content is highly optimized for the web and properly formatted
  • Better utilizing our analytics data to predict student needs for our publication
  • Switching to Facebook comments on our website
  • Branding different branches of student media on our website more clearly
  • Using trans media elements like video and photo more effectively and frequently
  • Presenting the news in a way that best addresses the needs of our digital audience.
  • Using our social media accounts to better outreach to our audiences blending fun, and professional messaging
  • Making collegian.com a site that most CSU students check every day

If you are interested in working for the digital production team, email us at mrodenbaugh@collegian.com.

 

If you are interested in working for the digital production team, email us at mrodenbaugh@collegian.com.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training