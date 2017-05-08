About the desk: Photo

Shooting for the photo desk, you can be exposed to dozens of new possibilities. With the Collegian, you can shoot anything from pictures of the next president to a concert at the Aggie Theatre. With the Collegian, you get to grow as a photographer, and as a photojournalist. You are not limited to what pictures you can take. You are only limited by what photo assignments you choose to do.

The photo desk at the Collegian does not just cover local government or the most exciting fruit stand near campus. We get exclusive access to concerts, on the field access at games, a behind the scenes look at government politics and most importantly, you get to meet amazing contacts along the way. By being a photojournalist for the Collegian, you can gain real world skills in dozens of areas. Regardless of their major, any photographer that wishes to learn new skills should shoot for the Collegian.

Next year, our emphasis for our photojournalists will be exploring new areas we have not touched before, such as getting more of the photography staff to the next top concert and more of photographers on the scene at breaking news. Our goal is to not have photographers but to have photojournalists. We are journalists, we tell stories with our photos, and we want to take ourselves, and our cameras to the next level of reporting.

If you are interested in joining the Collegian photo desk, contact us at photo@collegian.com.