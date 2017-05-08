Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

About the desk: Photo

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Editor's Blog

Shooting for the photo desk, you can be exposed to dozens of new possibilities. With the Collegian, you can shoot anything from pictures of the next president to a concert at the Aggie Theatre. With the Collegian, you get to grow as a photographer, and as a photojournalist. You are not limited to what pictures you can take. You are only limited by what photo assignments you choose to do.

The photo desk at the Collegian does not just cover local government or the most exciting fruit stand near campus. We get exclusive access to concerts, on the field access at games, a behind the scenes look at government politics and most importantly, you get to meet amazing contacts along the way. By being a photojournalist for the Collegian, you can gain real world skills in dozens of areas. Regardless of their major, any photographer that wishes to learn new skills should shoot for the Collegian.

Next year, our emphasis for our photojournalists will be exploring new areas we have not touched before, such as getting more of the photography staff to the next top concert and more of photographers on the scene at breaking news. Our goal is to not have photographers but to have photojournalists. We are journalists, we tell stories with our photos, and we want to take ourselves, and our cameras to the next level of reporting.

If you are interested in joining the Collegian photo desk, contact us at photo@collegian.com.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training