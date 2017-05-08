Rocky Mountain Collegian

About the Desk: Opinion

Here at the Collegian opinion desk, we focus on creating a tolerant environment for different minds to share and discuss their opinions. We faced many challenges during the 2016-17 school year. Our desk was small and underwent leadership changes which affected the overall culture of the desk, but we are learning from our past experiences to help make the desk grow. Next year, we will be trying out new ideas, including the edition of beat writers and biweekly head to head columns. Our main goal moving forward is to spark conversation in the CSU community and beyond.

We are always open to community outreach. Part of our goal at the opinion desk is to reflect the diversity of our community and promote discussion. We encourage readers to write their opinions and responses to letters@collegian.com.

If you are interested in working for the opinion desk, contact editor Allec Brust at abrust@collegian.com.

