About KCSU

At KCSU, students produce all kinds of professional-level content geared towards delivering the best in music and local news to its listeners. In addition to its large ensemble of student DJs, whose tastes combine to form a diverse and eclectic tapestry of music, KCSU also has student staff and volunteers dedicated to news, sports, podcasts and video.

The news team hosts a weekly news program, The Rocky Mountain Review, and produces daily news updates to be played on air and podcast interviews with artists, professionals and other notable figures from Fort Collins and around the nation.

The sports team hosts a talk radio program, The Ramblers, and calls many live sporting events that feature Colorado State University teams, like volleyball.

The podcast team oversees the audio content that gets distributed to KCSU’s online audience and produces a diverse program of podcasts, with topics ranging from pop culture and entertainment to environmental issues and politics. The podcast team also works with the local music team to record the live sessions of all the musical acts that come through KCSU every semester, of which there are dozens.