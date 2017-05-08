Collegian Television is an on-campus television station at CSU. CTV, originally CSU Television, became part of Rocky Mountain Student Media in 2014.

CTV broadcasts four nights a week on channel 11 on campus, and the shows are streamed live on Collegian.com. The shows and individual segments are also uploaded to the YouTube channel, CTV Channel 11. CTV features a sports show on Monday nights, a variety news show on Tuesday and Thursday nights and alternating entertainment shows on Wednesdays. Included in the entertainment shows are CTV Cooks, Local Beats, RamLife and Humans of CSU.

Emma Iannacone is the CTV executive producer for the 2017-2018 school year, and Alec Erickson is the studio manager. The staff of CTV includes producers and anchors, who are responsible for creating content for their show. The studio crew is responsible for running and maintaining the live broadcast every evening. Volunteers also help film and produce the show, and many staff members offer to volunteer on their nights off.

Goals for CTV for the 2017-2018 school year include moving more towards an online-first presence. This includes optimizing content for social media and making the live stream of the show more accessible.