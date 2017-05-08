Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

About College Avenue Magazine

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: About Us, College Avenue, News

College Avenue Magazine is a student run publication that prints four times during the school year. Our small team reports on the food and drink, style, arts and entertainment, recreation and travel, and the finds of Fort Collins that Colorado State University students want to know about. Every issue also features a new and in depth feature story that is displayed on the cover. At College Avenue we focus on what our readers are interested in and want to read about. Our reporters have the freedom to write about anything they are passionate about, as well stories that they want to share with the students at CSU. We do our part as a component of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation to work with reporters and photographers to refine their skills and give students the experience they need to work for a professional magazine.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training