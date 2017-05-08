About College Avenue Magazine

College Avenue Magazine is a student run publication that prints four times during the school year. Our small team reports on the food and drink, style, arts and entertainment, recreation and travel, and the finds of Fort Collins that Colorado State University students want to know about. Every issue also features a new and in depth feature story that is displayed on the cover. At College Avenue we focus on what our readers are interested in and want to read about. Our reporters have the freedom to write about anything they are passionate about, as well stories that they want to share with the students at CSU. We do our part as a component of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation to work with reporters and photographers to refine their skills and give students the experience they need to work for a professional magazine.