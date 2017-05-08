About Allec Brust, 2017-18 opinion editor.

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Allec Brust, 2017-18 opinion editor.

Allec Brust is a third year journalism and political science student. She serves as the lead editor of the opinion desk and the host of the upcoming opinion desk talk show. Allec enjoys her job because it allows her to meet extraordinary members of the community and discuss pressing political issues. A self proclaimed rights activist, Allec enjoys using her platform as a public figure to help raise awareness about current world and local issues, such as police brutality and civil liberties.

Allec identifies politically as a left-leaning libertarian, but encourages discussion and debate with members of opposite parties and viewpoints through her work at the Collegian. Allec hopes her education will lead to a career in politics either working as a political correspondent or U.S. senator. Her main goal in her endeavors is to bring justice and morality to the media and political spectrum.

“Injustice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere.” -Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Opinion Editor Allec Brust can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online at @allecbrust

 

