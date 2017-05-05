5 Tips For Self-Care During Finals Week

Self-care is always important, but even more so during stressful weeks such as finals. Taking care of yourself is something worth carving out time for, even if it is just for a quick shower or run.

Alea Schmidt, an interior design major at Colorado State University, practices self-care a different few ways during finals week. “I put extra time into self-care, such as exercising and eating better than normal. These help me relieve stress and sleep better at night.”

Here are five ways you can take care of yourself while studying this week.

1. Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Remembering to take care of your own hygiene will keep you going like no coffee ever will. Smelling good and feeling good account for a better mood and for better sleep (when you do sleep).

2. LSC Late Nite

We all love the Lory Student Center, and the LSC loves us. During finals week, they are staying open later and offering deals and activities, we could only dream this during the rest of the year. Free massages and discounted food court delicacies make studying at the LSC a joy instead of a chore.

3. Exercise

Getting your blood pumping will help with motivation and brain power. Even just 45 minutes at the Rec Center will increase productivity. With their new spring hours, you can go at almost any time, all the way up until 11:30 p.m.

4. Taking Breaks

Live a little! Getting up to stretch and change positions is important every hour, and coffee breaks are a must. Stop by Sweet Sinsations or Morgan’s Grind on campus for a delicious treat.

5. Celebrate.

Honor the end of finals with fun goodbye activities with your friends and Ramily. Try hitting up the Ramskellar!

Rams, we all know finals are tough to get through. But you’re not alone. CSU offers many different ways that you can get help such as TILT and Counseling Services. If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it.