11 new degree programs introduced at Board of Governors

During the Board of Governors meeting, over 11 new degree programs were approved for both undergraduate and graduate studies at Colorado State University.

Provost and Executive Vice President Rick Miranda spoke about new degree programs the University is implementing.

The majority of the programs were graduate level certificates with some Ph.D. programs. New Ph.D. programs include materials science and engineering, as well as anthropology. Additionally, materials science and engineering will also be offered as a master’s program.

The master’s degree in materials science and engineering would be split into two tracks, Plan A and Plan B, Miranda said. Plan A is research based with a thesis to prepare students for a Ph.D program. Plan B is more project based, with less of a focus on continuing to a Ph.D. program.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Several new graduate level certificate offerings will be offered in various departments.

Graduate certificate programs include:

· Adventure Tourism

· Agritourism Management

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

· Business Analytics and Accounting Systems

· Conservation Action with Lands, Animals and People

· Facilitating Adult Learning

· High Impact On-Demand Learning Solutions

· Nutrition Sciences

· TESOL Education (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages)

Among the graduate and Ph.D. programs, a major in Women’s and Gender Studies was approved for undergraduates. This program will join the current Women’s Studies Interdisciplinary minor program.

There is already a concentration for Women’s and Gender Studies as part of the Ethnic Studies major. Miranda said this additional degree would only require minor changes.

“What we’re doing is pulling that concentration out and making it its own stand-alone degree. There’s hardly any change to the curriculum,” Miranda said.

Collegian reporters Nicole Towne and Ty Betts can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21 and @Tybetts9.