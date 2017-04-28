Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Windsong Estate

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Other Articles, Sponsored Content

Location is key when planning an event — no question there — and finding the perfect venue is nearly impossible. Let me guess, you’d like a pretty background, a space that is clean and professional, and somewhere that can accommodate a large group of people. What if I told you, I knew the perfect place? It’s Windsong Estate, located in Fort Collins, CO. Windsong Estate pretty much hosts every type of event (except mud wrestling tournaments).

Coutesy Windsong Estates

The family- run estate hosts everything from weddings, to corporate and private events all while located on the highest point in Weld County with the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. The view makes for amazing pictures of your event, guests, or wedding couple. Windsong understands that your event is a special day and should be as stress-free as possible! Whether your shindig is lavish or laid-back, there are many services offered to the host of an event or party. Rooms provided include VIP suites (often used for the soon-to- be newlyweds), with space for other guests to join in.

 

Courtesy Windsong Estates

There is a huge reception room, which accommodates both tables, chairs and guests, and can quickly transform to a dance floor. The Estate even holds a liquor license and can provide a wide variety of bar set ups and drinks. Catering help is also provided; Windsong works with the best chefs in the Northern Colorado area and can provide a list of caterers tailored to your budget and tastes. You want steaks, they can get them. You want sushi? Done. For corporate events, Windsong Estates can arrange their spaces in an assortment of set ups, including designs that fit for meetings, seminars, conferences, retreats or tradeshows. They’ve got amenities you can’t beat, like high speed Internet, projectors, and clean-up services. Or maybe you’re looking to host something a little more casual, like your little sister’s Quinceañera or your grandparent’s 50th anniversary. They do that too! You’ll create a customized package with their team, it’s that easy! Your grandparents or your little sister will love it and never forget it. So how can you see this place? You mean besides their excellent website, Facebook and Pinterest page? Swing by any Monday or Wednesday from 10am-5pm, no appointment necessary. If you can’t meet on those days, just call and set up an appointment for a tour at a time convenient for you. You’ll tour The Estate, meet the team, and get a better idea of what this spectacular space can offer you. Visit the Windsong site windsongestate.com for more information and information on how to contact us!

Courtesy Windsong Estates

 

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals

Newstips
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Classifieds
Living Foco
Licensing Our Content