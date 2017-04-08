Video of arrested CSU student garners attention online

A video showing a police officer throwing Colorado State University junior Michaella Surat apparently face first into the ground in Old Town gained social media attention on Saturday.

The video, which was recorded by a bystander at the scene and shared on the official Twitter page for Barstool Sports and the Twitter and Instagram pages for Barstool Colorado State, has gained thousands of interactions online.

According to the Coloradoan, officers responded to reports of a “separated disturbance” near Bondi Beach Bar between two men. Kate Kimble, a spokeswoman for Fort Collins police, told the Coloradoan the girlfriend of one of the male suspects, identified as Surat, “shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer and then pulled her boyfriend from the area,” while officers spoke to employees about the altercation between the men.

According to Kimble, officers told Surat she could go, but her boyfriend was not allowed to leave. Surat allegedly remained at the scene, then physically obstructed and struck the officer, Kimble said.

The Coloradoan reported that the police officer used a “standard arrest control” to subdue Surat. The police uphold that the technique used to arrest 22-year-old Surat was a standard technique and that Surat assaulted the officer prior to being arrested.

According to the Coloradoan, the incident between Surat and the officer was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera, but Kimble said the video will not be realeased at this time as this is still an open case. The identity of the officer has not yet been publicly released. A police supervisor will review the footage from the body-worn camera the review the use of force as being within the policy and training of Fort Collins police.

Surat, 22, was identified by police and jail records. Surat was booked into Larimer County Jail following her arrest but has posted her $1,750 bond. Surat, who was formally charged with third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer, is due in court on Wednesday according to the Coloradoan.

