Trailer for ‘Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi’ drops

The hottest thing to drop this week is not just Kendrick Lamar’s new album, but the new Star Wars trailer.

Finally, after months of waiting, fans can watch the new teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Seriously, stop reading this and watch the trailer below.

“The Last Jedi” is set to be released on Christmas, according to the trailer. It may seem like eons from now, but the trailer leaves fans with plenty of things to pick apart and speculate on.

The trailer fades in from black on Rey, who, like many people watching the trailer, is gasping for air. More shots of Luke’s little hermit island are shown as we hear his voiceover telling Rey to “breathe”, something the viewers simply cannot do at this point in the trailer.

The dialogue between Rey and Luke suggests that epic jedi training is happening on Skywalker Island. From a distance, Rey is shown to be getting her Arya Stark on, as she practices her lightsaber skills atop a mountain.

End of the Jedi? A Fan-favorite Returns?

Did the trailer just reveal the return of Captain Phasma? At about a minute and a half in, a brief shot is shown of Stormtroopers being led by the chrome-clad trooper that did not get nearly enough screen-time in “Force Awakens.”

Also, what do Luke’s final words mean? His monologue ends with the line “It’s time for the Jedi to end.” It is quite the bold and foreboding statement, coming from perhaps the most famous jedi in the galaxy. Perhaps Luke Skywalker has abandoned his faith, or maybe he wants to reinvent the jedi order into something else?

Other Goodies:

Poe Dameron and BB-8 are shown sprinting away in a Resistance hanger that is under attack. An explosion occurs in the hanger, and it looks like the First Order yet again wrecks Poe’s X-Wing. In fact, a lot of ships get wrecked in the trailer.

Patricidal villain Kylo Ren shows off his lightsaber and menacingly looks on as flames surround his brooding personality.

Oh, and Finn is shown, still knocked out cold in some sleeping chamber.

Additionally, one shot shows what looks to be the back of Princess/General Leia observing plans in the Resistance’s war room. It was confirmed that Carrie Fisher, who plays Leia, finished her scenes for “The Last Jedi” before her untimely death that left many fans heartbroken. Her influence in the movie, however, is not just on-screen. Reportedly Fisher helped re-write the screenplay for “The Last Jedi”, including many of Leia’s lines.

Fisher’s brother also confirmed that he and Fisher’s daughter granted the studio rights to use existing footage of Fisher for Episode 9.

May the force be with us all as we patiently wait for Christmas to arrive. Until then, be sure to check out more news and fun things coming out from the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando this weekend.

