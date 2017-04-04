The Lyric Cinema Cafe to move location

The Lyric Cinema Cafe, located in Old Town Fort Collins has been “moving pictures” since 2007 and is now looking to expand by constructing a brand-new theater and attached restaurant. The new building will be across from Jax on North College Avenue.

General Manager Michael Putlack says the new Lyric will bring a more diverse selection of movies as well as foods and beverages.

“We started growing out of our old location, and it just makes sense to own our own building instead of paying the increasing price of rent downtown,” Putlack said. “We will have more than two screens, so we will be able to bring in some more niche films. On top of that, we will have a full-blown restaurant with a larger menu, as well as a full bar with cocktails, beer and wine.”

With three screens inside, and a smaller one outside for summer events such as bike-in movies, the Lyric will be able to easily serve a more assorted type of moviegoer.

The idea of moving and expanding was a few years coming and came about during Oscar season, the Lyric’s busiest time of year. Putlack says the theater was selling out shows, causing them to turn people away, which is something no business ever likes to do. With more screens the Lyric can serve more people and show a broader spectrum of unique films.

In addition to the new location, there will also be a rebranding.

“We are dropping the ‘cinema cafe’ part of our name and leaving it as the Lyric since everyone knows us by that,” Putlack said. “We’ll also be able to use this bigger space to be able to do more community-related events.”

You can find the Lyric’s temporary location in the Masonic Temple at 225 W. Oak St. where there will be just one screen for showing Friday through Sunday, so it is recommended you catch a film sooner rather than later.

The grand opening of the new Lyric is expected to be in August or September 2017. More information about the project and current showtimes can be found at lyriccinemacafe.com.

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.