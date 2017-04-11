Telluride Montainfilm to visit CSU on Wednesday

Mountainfilm on Tour, a touring version of the Telluride-based film festival, will arrive at the Lory Student Center Theater on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Colorado State University Students and $10 for the general public.

Mountainfilm presents independent non-fiction films from around the world that address issues surrounding the environment, culture, climbing, politics and social justice. The festival seeks to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences and create a better world, according to the Mountainfilm Organization.

The 2017 presenters include journalists, photographers and explorers.

“It’s a diverse array of presenters lined up for the fest this year,” said Mountainfilm Festival Director David Holbrooke in an article on Mountainfilm’s website. “We’re looking at everything from current geopolitics to how nature heals.”

Each film will be introduced by a Mountainfilm presenter, who will lead the audience in a discussion afterwards. The event is hosted by the CSU chapter of Net Impact, a nonprofit organization that empowers students and professionals to drive social and environmental change.

This year, students of Fort Collins’ Poudre High School will also have a chance to view selected films from the festival through Mountainfilm for Students, a free educational outreach program for K-12 schools.

Mountainfilm on Tour travels year-round and according to the Mountainfilm Organization, reaches more than 50,000 people on six continents. It encompasses a selection of films from the annual Telluride festival, which also features a symposium of art and photography exhibits.

Telluride Mountainfilm Festival began in 1979 and is now one of the longest-running film festivals in the United States. According to their website, the Mountainfilm Organization seeks to educate and inspire audiences and motivate communities to find solutions for a livable world.

Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour at CSU are available at the CSU Campus Box Office, located in the LSC, or online at csutix.universitytickets.com. A list of the films on tour can be found at Mountainfilm.org.

