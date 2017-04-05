Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Suspect of manhunt booked into jail, facing six new accusations

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, News

Adam Keith Fulford, the man responsible for a 14-hour manhunt last week, was arrested and charged following his release from the hospital on April 4, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulford, Adam.jpg
Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Fulford was released from the Medical Center of the Rockies and immediately booked into the Larimer County Jail at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fulford was originally charged for suspicion of felony drug possession and lying to a pawnbroker immediately following the manhunt.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he is now being held on six new allegations in addition to the last two felonies: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, two counts of Child Abuse, three counts of Vehicular Assault, and six counts of Felony Menacing.

Fulford’s bond is set at $500,000 following his new allegations. He is expected to face additional allegations as the investigation progresses.

The victims of the car crash caused by Fulford are still being treated for their injuries at the Medical Center of the Rockies.

Collegian reporter Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @piperldavis

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content