Suspect of manhunt booked into jail, facing six new accusations

Adam Keith Fulford, the man responsible for a 14-hour manhunt last week, was arrested and charged following his release from the hospital on April 4, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulford was released from the Medical Center of the Rockies and immediately booked into the Larimer County Jail at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fulford was originally charged for suspicion of felony drug possession and lying to a pawnbroker immediately following the manhunt.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he is now being held on six new allegations in addition to the last two felonies: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, two counts of Child Abuse, three counts of Vehicular Assault, and six counts of Felony Menacing.

Fulford’s bond is set at $500,000 following his new allegations. He is expected to face additional allegations as the investigation progresses.

The victims of the car crash caused by Fulford are still being treated for their injuries at the Medical Center of the Rockies.

