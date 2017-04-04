Suspect in Islamic Center vandalism skips court hearing

The suspect arrested for vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins during the early hours of March 26 skipped his court hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning, the Coloradoan reported.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joseph Giaquinto, is accused of being responsible for shattering three glass panels located at the back of the Islamic Center. Giaquinto is also accused of throwing a Bible into the prayer room after breaking the glass, which was collected by police as evidence along with a screwdriver found at the scene.

Community members gathered the evening of March 26 to show their support for the Islamic Center of Fort Collins after learning about the vandalism. The Islamic Center of Fort Collins started a GoFundMe account to raise money for repairs to the center, and community members have raised over $25,000, surpassing the Islamic Center’s $20,000 goal.

Giaquinto was arrested the evening of March 27 for criminal mischief, third degree trespassing and bias motivated crime.

Giaquinto confessed to vandalizing the Islamic Center. According to Giaquinto’s affidavit obtained by the Coloradoan, he admitted to detectives that he caused the damage to the Islamic Center, then returned home to retrieve his Bible and threw it into the Islamic Center’s prayer room upon returning to the center. He was released from Larimer County Jail on March 30 after posting a $7,500 bond, the Coloradoan reported.

According to the Coloradoan, Giaquinto lives across Lake Street from the Islamic Center, which is located at 925 W. Lake Street.

The Coloradoan reported the Judge Julie Kunce Field of the Eighth Judicial District issued a warrant for Giaquinto’s arrest around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday that went into effect immediately at noon.

