Students walk to remember Holocaust victims

Members of Jewish Sorority Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi and Jewish Fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi teamed up with campus faith organizations, Hillel and Chabad, to take a few moments out of their Tuesday to honor the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust.

The event titled, “We Walk to Remember” took place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Colorado State University’s campus. The group of around 20 participants walked from Yates through the center of campus to the Oval and then ended their silent walk near the stump in the Plaza outside the Lory Student Center.

“During World War II millions of people died from many different countries, but in particular we’re (honoring) the 6 million Jews who were slaughtered, (including) 1.5 million children who were killed in cold blood,” said Hillel Director Alex Amchislavskiy.

The walk to remember ended by reading the Mourner’s Kaddish, a Jewish prayer to remember and honor the dead.

The event was held in conjunction with the approaching Israeli holiday, Yom Hashoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. Yom Hashoah begins Sunday, April 23 at sunset and concludes Monday, April 24 at nightfall.

Sophomore psychology major Flori Witenstein said that the event was a way for her to express her pride in the Jewish faith and honor those who died.

For Jacob Sorokin, junior nutrition major and Alpha Epsilon Pi Vice President, the event reminds him that those who died in the Holocaust were people not unlike him.

“They were people just like you and me,” Sorokin said. “That could have been me.”

Collegian news reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21. Collegian photographer Davis Bonner contributed to this report, and can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @backhaul_photo.