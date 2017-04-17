Suspect cited for storage unit fire in north Fort Collins

A suspect has been cited in connection to a storage unit fire that burned on April 10 on North College Avenue.

According to a press release given by the Poudre Fire Authority, a PFA fire investigator examined burn patterns and collaborated with Fort Collins Police Services to cite 28-year-old Branden Hammond for fourth-degree arson, a class-2 misdemeanor.

The incident occurred in a storage unit just south of Cottonwood Plaza strip mall at 1415 N. College Ave.

There was an initial concern about possible occupants in the unit, yet firefighters confirmed that the storage unit was unoccupied during the fire.

Hammond was taken to Poudre Valley Hospital for medical treatment. No additional injuries were reported in connection to the fire.

It is believed that the storage unit was occupied by the people who were renting the unit. Hammond was not the renter of the storage container.

On April 10, emergency dispatchers received a call at 7:31 p.m. reporting the fire. The first members of the PFA crew were on scene six minutes later. When they arrived, the storage unit was entirely engulfed in flames. The fire was under control within minutes, preventing any significant damage to the seven-unit strip mall just north of the unit. Several other units sustained minor fire and smoke damage, and the flames damaged the building’s eaves.

Collegian reporter Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @PiperLDavis.