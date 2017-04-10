Storage unit catches fire next to strip mall on College Avenue

Poudre Fire Authority firefighters extinguished a fire that burned inside of a storage container on Monday night, according to a statement released by the PFA.

According to the statement, at 7:31 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call reporting a fire near a strip mall located on the west side of north College Ave.

The first PFA crew arrived at the Cottonwood Plaza strip mall located at 1415 N. College Ave. six minutes after the initial call.

There, firefighters found a storage container fully enveloped in flames just west of the strip mall.

Just minutes later, firefighters had the fire under control, preventing any significant damage to the seven-unit strip mall. A couple of units within the strip mall had minor smoke and fire damage.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. More details will be released as the PFA provides more information as they further investigate the sight.

