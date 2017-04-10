Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Storage unit catches fire next to strip mall on College Avenue

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, News Tagged With: , , , ,

Poudre Fire Authority firefighters extinguished a fire that burned inside of a storage container on Monday night, according to a statement released by the PFA.

(Photo courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority)

According to the statement, at 7:31 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call reporting a fire near a strip mall located on the west side of north College Ave.

The first PFA crew arrived at the Cottonwood Plaza strip mall located at 1415 N. College Ave. six minutes after the initial call.

There, firefighters found a storage container fully enveloped in flames just west of the strip mall.

Just minutes later, firefighters had the fire under control, preventing any significant damage to the seven-unit strip mall. A couple of units within the strip mall had minor smoke and fire damage.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation. More details will be released as the PFA provides more information as they further investigate the sight.  

Collegian news reporter Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @PiperlDavis.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content