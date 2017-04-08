Stevens and offense dominate in second scrimmage

Colorado State football held its second scrimmage of the spring period Saturday, and for a second consecutive week, offense ruled the day.

After inclement weather forced the Rams to hold the first scrimmage on the 65-yard indoor practice facility, the team was able to play outdoors on a full field this time around.

“Beautiful day to have some recruits on campus and play a little football,” head coach Mike Bobo said following the scrimmage.

“For a second scrimmage in a row, I thought the offense had their way,” Bobo said. “We were a lot more efficient throwing the ball this week than we were last week. I know there were a lot of yards and numbers (last week), but the efficiency of Nick (Stevens) and the one’s was extremely good today.”

In total, Stevens completed 80 percent of his passes, finishing the scrimmage 20- of-25 for 315 yards and five touchdowns.

Three of the touchdowns went to Tennessee transfer wide receiver Preston Williams, who finished the day with four catches for 93 yards. Along with leading the team in receiving yards, Williams led the offense in yards per-reception (23.3) and caught the longest pass of the day, a 65-yard reception from Stevens.

“I think the one’s might have only been stopped one time today,” Bobo said. “They did a nice job in and out of personell plays and moving the ball.”

The offense saw plenty of success through the air on Saturday, but Bobo’s unit also moved the ball well on the ground. Freshman running backs Darrius May (76) and Rashaad Boddie (82) each rushed for at least 75 yards and both found the endzone once.

Defensively, a thin unit struggled to contain the offense, but Bobo refused to use that as an excuse.

“We as coaches don’t need to make excuses, we’ve got who we’ve got,” Bobo said. “We gotta make sure those guys are ready to play and go out and play hard…There’s no doubt in my mind that we can be a good football team, but we cannot say what we don’t have or what’s missing.”

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Christian Colon and sophomore linebacker Max McDonald led the defense with six tackles apiece. In the roughly 100 snaps played, the defense was able to record seven sacks and five pass break-ups. Twelve defenders finished with at least four tackles.

Despite struggling to execute in both scrimmages so far, Bobo feels that his defense is ahead of where it was last year at this time.

“I think we are ahead in knowing things, we are just not executing,” Bobo said. “I am sitting in on all of the defensive meetings this spring. We are asking all the questions and understanding what we are trying to do conceptually, but we are not playing through our concepts as fast as we need to play.”

The Rams will conclude the spring period with their third scrimmage, the annual Green and Gold game on April 22. The game will be played on the Lagoon field, west of the Lory Student Center and is open to the general public.

