Spring notes: Defensive depth heading into second scrimmage

Colorado State football continues to look for help on the defensive side of the ball heading into the second team scrimmage of spring football.

With only three cornerbacks available on the spring football roster — due to players not yet with the team and injuries —Colorado State is looking for difference makers to emerge in the backend heading into their second team scrimmage.

Kevin Nutt flashed ability last season as a possible difference maker for the Rams at corner and is getting an opportunity to showcase himself more with the lack of depth at spring practice.

“(We’re) limited at corner, so he’s getting a lot of reps and a little bit of fatigue,” Head Coach Mike Bobo said. “I believe the transition he made our second year here has helped him be able to push through.

Nutt will be relied on to lead the younger players joining the Rams shortly. Bobo said he expects Nutt to take some of the younger players under his wing and lead them on and off the field.

Linebacker Deonte Clyburn hit a setback just two weeks returned from missing the entire 2016 season due to blood clots. Clyburn hit the turf in coverage and had to be helped off the field, ending his practice early. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.

“It’s always a concern for you when a guy gets injured and goes down and isn’t able to finish the rest of practice,” Bobo said. “I’ve talked to our trainers and they’re still in the process of examining and we won’t know anything till tomorrow.”

The Rams will have their second scrimmage of the spring Saturday and look to further improve their defense leading up to the Rams official spring game.

“We’ve got to be able to do a better job being able to communicate defensively,” Bobo said. “Play the down and distance out in a scrimmage situation that defensively we have not executed at a very high level.”

