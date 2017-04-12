Silva-Wells to add to new positions to ASCSU executive branch

Executive branch jobs under the new Silva-Wells administration for the Associated Students of Colorado State University will go live Thursday morning on the ASCSU website.

The job listings are part of a bill, which the senate body ultimately decided to postpone during Wednesday night’s senate meeting.

By postponing the bill, the senate is allowed a week’s worth of time to read the bill before it will be discussed at next week’s meeting. However, it means the bill will not travel to any of ASCSU’s committees, where the bill – specifically the job descriptions – would have the chance to be amended.

The job descriptions were put on the senate’s agenda a week earlier than other executive job descriptions, historically. This is partially because ASCSU elections fell a week earlier in the school year than in years previous.

Under the Silva-Wells presidency, there will be two new departments: the department of innovation and technology and the department of graduate affairs. Each of these departments will consist of just a director, rather than a director and a deputy director.

The department of innovation and technology is inline with the platform the two ran on, including the improvement of the RamRide app, similar to Uber or Lyft.

“Part of our platform campaign was updating certain technology on campus, updating RamLink, (and) getting an iClicker app,” said Michael Wells, vice-president elect. “We want to have someone that can look for easier ways to do things.”

There are currently 30 executive positions available to apply for within the ASCSU body for the 2017-2018 school year. The positions are as follows:

Chief of Staff

Deputy Chief of Staff

Director of Finance

Controller

Director of Marketing Strategy

Director of Multimedia

Director of Graphic Design

Director of Academics

Director of Campus Engagement

Deputy Director of Campus Engagement (Ram Leadership Team)

Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Deputy Director of Diversity and Inclusion

ASCSU Ambassador

Director of Environmental Affairs

Deputy Director of Environmental Affairs

Officer of Graduate Affairs

Director of Health

Deputy Director of Health

Director of Innovation and Technology

Director of Governmental Affairs

Officer of Community Affairs

Director of Traditions and Programs

Deputy Director of Traditions and Programs

Director of University Affairs

“I really encourage everyone to check it out. I know that’s a cliché thing to say … but I think there are a lot of really interesting positions that highlight different skill sets,” Wells said.

Anyone interested can apply on the ASCSU website and descriptions for each of the jobs are listed on the website, additionally.

The job descriptions are subject to change, pending the review of the senate body next Wednesday.

Collegian reporter Rachel Telljohn can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @racheltelljohn.