Silva-Wells, Morton-Rosenthal campaigns fined for violations

The Elections Committee of the Associated Students of Colorado State Univeristy met numerous times on Wednesday to discuss incident reports filed against the Silva-Wells and the Morton-Rosenthal campaigns.

The Elections Committee discussed the use of the ASCSU logo in a video posted to the campaigns Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

The Silva-Wells campaign was reported for using the official ASCSU logo in their campaign video. The campaign was reported by current Vice President Mike Lensky. Lensky wrote in his incident report that the shot of the ASCSU logo for an Instagram video affiliates the Silva-Wells campaign with official material of ASCSU.

The Elections Committee found the Silva-Wells campaign guilty for using the ASCSU logo and were fined $25.

The Elections Committee met Wednesday morning to discuss several incident reports filed against the Morton-Rosenthal campaign for posting campaign fliers in Residence Halls, specifically Durward Residence Hall, Piñon Hall and Alpine Hall.

The Morton-Rosenthal campaign stated they sought and received permission from the Residence Life to post flyers in the dorms on the community board.

Josh Silva noted during the hearing that he was told he could only post on the first floor community boards, but not anywhere else in the Residence Halls as other areas of the dorms only allowed Residence Life events. Flyers for the Morton-Rosenthal campaign were found on other floors in the Residence Halls.

While the Elections Committee recognized that the Morton-Rosenthal campaign did seek permission from the Residence Halls to post flyers, they did violate Article IX Section J of the Elections Code for not seeking permission to post flyers on other floors in the Residence Halls.

The Elections Committee found the Morton-Rosenthal campaign partially guilty for posting flyers in the residence halls, and they were fined $25.

The Elections Committee also discussed incident reports filed against the Morton-Rosenthal campaign for using the CSU logo after the CSU hockey team, baseball team and Golden Poms team endorsed the campaign. The elections committee found the campaign not guilty.

The Bohn-Syron campaign was found not guilty by the Elections Committee for sending digital campaign material that was unapproved, according to Elections Manager Sam Barthel. An appeal was filed against the decision, but no further action has been decided at this time.

The Morton-Rosenthal campaign has received 27 incident reports filed against them. The Silva-Wells campaign and the Bohn-Syron campaign have had one violation filed against them, and the Kendall-Merline campaign has had no incident reports filed against them.

Collegian reporter Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.