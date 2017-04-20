Silva-Wells budget moved to External Committee, Elections Code updated

President-elect Josh Silva and Vice President-elect Michael Wells presented their budget and job descriptions for 30 executive positions within the Associated Students of Colorado State University at Wednesday night’s senate meeting.

Silva and Wells presented the specific pay increases for members of the executive branch. Silva and Wells wanted to increase wages for members of ASCSU to compete with the increasing minimum wage.

The senate body motioned to have the budget moved to External Committee. Speaker Pro Tempore Edward Kendall encouraged senators to review the budget when the motion was passed.

Each member of the executive branch will be paid $8,000 during the upcoming 2017-2018 school year, though members will be paid at different rates throughout the year.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Vice President Mike Lensky asked for clarification on the varying pays of the executive positions. Lensky said he and President Daniela Pineda Soracá ran into an issue of members of the executive branch raising concerns with the varying pay.

Silva and Wells clarified to Lensky that all members of the executive branch would be paid $8,000 but at varying times.

Silva and Wells also presented the job descriptions of 30 executive branch position, including new positions for the Department of Innovation and Technology and the Department of Graduate Affairs, two departments that will be added under the Silva-Wells administration.

The senate body proposed friendly amendments to the job descriptions of the executive branch to add clarity to positions or to remove inconsistencies before voting on the bill and passing it with a vote of 23-0-2.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Applications for the 2017-2018 cabinet can be found on ASCSU’s website.

Bills discussing changes to the ASCSU Elections Code, and changing a Constitutional amendment to the diversity bill were presented to the senate body before Silva and Wells presented their budget.

Tyler Siri, the Director of Academics and Vice Chair of the ASCSU Elections Committee, presented a bill that would update the ASCSU Elections Code to specify where candidates can campaign at CSU in regards to Gov. John Hickenlooper signing a bill that would ban free speech zones from college campuses.

“With the legislation at the state level that got rid of free speech zones on campus, this takes out the language of ‘free speech zone’ and just clarifies (the) east Plaza for chalking, so it’s still up to date,” Siri said.

Additional changes to the Elections Code included clarifications such as club sports being allowed to endorse a campaign and adding to the code that candidates cannot campaign the Morgan Library and campus Recreation Center.

Siri also said the Elections Code would be updated to include when campaigns can bring up violations against another campaign for the Elections Committee to hear. Siri said campaigns must report violations to the Elections Manager three hours before the Elections Committee is scheduled to meet in a non-voting campaign period and one hour before the Elections Committee is scheduled to meet in a voting campaign period.

“This is clarifying when violations have to be brought to the Elections Manager for them to be heard in the Elections Meeting,” Siri said.”(And), make sure there is enough time to distribute the information and make sure that all the interested parties are able to actually be (at the meeting).”

Collegian reporter Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.