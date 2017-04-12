Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Shed destroyed by fire after occupant knocks over propane heater

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News Tagged With: , , ,

A shed erupted in flames due to the inhabitant accidentally knocking over a propane heater onto his sleeping bag early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release given by Poudre Fire Authority, 911 dispatchers received a call at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. PFA firefights and Larimer County Sheriff Deputies started arriving at the scene at 603 W. Willox Lane just five minutes after the initial call. By the time PFA firefighters arrived, the shed was already fully engulfed in flames. The fire was under control at 7:15 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority

The inhabitant, described as a transient in the press release, has been identified as William Hannah. Hannah was treated for minor burns on scene.

After investigating the scene, a PFA investigator determined that the fire was caused by Hannah accidentally knocking over a propane heater onto his sleeping bag. The sleeping bag immediately caught fire, which subsequently caused the shed to erupt in flames.

According to a press released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the shed was destroyed from the incident. A nearby van and camper also received extensive damage from the fire. The damage is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

PFA investigators determined that the fire was not intentional. After investigations determined the cause of the fire, Hannah was charged with fourth degree arson.

According to the Coloradoan, Hannah was also arrested on scene by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding criminal warrant for failing to appear on a traffic case in February.

Collegian reporter Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @PiperLDavis.

 

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content