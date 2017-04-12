Shed destroyed by fire after occupant knocks over propane heater

A shed erupted in flames due to the inhabitant accidentally knocking over a propane heater onto his sleeping bag early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release given by Poudre Fire Authority, 911 dispatchers received a call at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. PFA firefights and Larimer County Sheriff Deputies started arriving at the scene at 603 W. Willox Lane just five minutes after the initial call. By the time PFA firefighters arrived, the shed was already fully engulfed in flames. The fire was under control at 7:15 a.m.

The inhabitant, described as a transient in the press release, has been identified as William Hannah. Hannah was treated for minor burns on scene.

After investigating the scene, a PFA investigator determined that the fire was caused by Hannah accidentally knocking over a propane heater onto his sleeping bag. The sleeping bag immediately caught fire, which subsequently caused the shed to erupt in flames.

According to a press released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the shed was destroyed from the incident. A nearby van and camper also received extensive damage from the fire. The damage is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

PFA investigators determined that the fire was not intentional. After investigations determined the cause of the fire, Hannah was charged with fourth degree arson.

According to the Coloradoan, Hannah was also arrested on scene by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding criminal warrant for failing to appear on a traffic case in February.

Collegian reporter Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @PiperLDavis.