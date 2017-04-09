Sexual assault, robbery reported on campus early Sunday morning

Police are looking for two men in hoodies after a sexual assault and robbery were reported to the CSU Police department around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

CSU send out a campus-wide emergency notification to student emails and text messages around 6 a.m. Sunday morning regarding the incident.

According to the alert, two men reportedly robbed and sexually assaulted a female near the intersection of West Pitkin Street and Meridian Avenue. The location is on CSU’s campus, directly across from the new stadium and between Newsom Hall and Alyesworth Hall.

According to the alert, anyone with information is encouraged to call CSUPD at 970-491-6425.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the article with more details as they become available.

