Secret CSU announcement to be unveiled this afternoon

Students, alumni, faculty and staff will gather at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon to hear an anticipated University announcement on the south lawn of Aylesworth Hall near Meridian Avenue and Pitkin Street for “I Love CSU Day.”

The announcement is anticipated to be the continuation of a CSU tradition, but the University has kept all marketing material intentionally vague. According to the Alumni Center’s event registration, the announcement will, “celebrate the past, present, and future of Colorado State University traditions.”

“I Love CSU Day” was established by Student Alumni members in 2001. The annual celebration is dedicated to demonstrating pride for CSU. The campus community typically celebrates with giveaways, promotions and entertainment. Each year, the governor of Colorado declares April 18 as Colorado State University Day by signing a proclamation.

In connection with the new on-campus stadium, this year’s “I Love CSU Day” will include the secret announcement at 4:30. All members of the CSU community are welcome to the event.

