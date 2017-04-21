Rescue of an Injured Biker from Lory State Park

A multiple agency rescue of an injured biker in Lory State park took place April 19, after a responder found the man, age 46, injured and alone.

The responder who found the man notified the Larimer Country rangers that he found the man in an area between Timber and Westridge trails.

PFA’s Engine 7 were the first to arrive at the park to begin the search and rescue for the man. The original location of the man was unclear to rescuers resulting in 34 responders consisting of volunteer firefighters, Larimer County Emergency Services, Larimer County search and rescue.

The crews split up and hiked through the park with rescue and medical equipment finding the man at 6:41 p.m.

The man was then transported to UCHealthy’s air ambulance to provide him with immediate medical attention. The flight crew then preceded to fly the man to the landing zone of the hospital arriving at 7:45 p.m.

The man was reportedly in serious condition upon arrival at the hospital. Due to privacy his name was not released to the public.

The PFA would like to remind the public that with the warming weather and increase in interest to get out into the outdoors that everyone should go with a partner, inform someone where you are going and when you will be back, bring minimum essentials, do not exceed your limits and be aware of possible rock slides and wildlife.

