Red Rocks announces summer lineup for Film on the Rocks

Summertime in Colorado is not the time to be cooped up inside. People from all over the world travel to our great state to experience some of the amazing nature that has made us famous. This summer, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in collaboration with the Denver Film Society and Denver Arts & Venues are working to combine the love of nature with the love of movies, to put on the 18th season of Film on the Rocks.

This popular event was created to provide an affordable opportunity for the community to experience entertainment and films at one of the world’s greatest backdrops. Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” was the film of choice for the first ever Film on the Rocks, and now nine different showings of films from every genre will be held throughout the summer.

Superbad (2007): May 15, 7 p.m. A classic Judd Apatow movie about a couple of teenager’s dream to be cool for one night. Starring Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.

Rogue One (2016): May 22, 7 p.m. A new Star Wars story showing an epic battle between the light side and the dark side .

Long Strange Trip (2017): May 25, 7 p.m. This film is one Deadheads will not want to miss. This is a three-hour documentary about the legendary Bay Area rock band, The Grateful Dead that artfully stitches together vintage clips as well as interviews from the band, roadies and family members.

Dirty Dancing (1987): June 5, 7 p.m. The classic dance drama featuring Jennifer Grey the late Patrick Swayze.

Fan Favorite: June 12, 7 p.m. This showing is completely up to the audience! Fans can vote out of the following 12 films: “Father of the Bride,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Kill Bill Volume 1,” “Melancholia,” “Bridesmaids,” “Princess Bride,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Steel Magnolias,” “The Graduate,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Wedding Crashers” and “The Hangover.”

The Fifth Element (1997): June 19, 7 p.m. The fate of the futuristic world is in the hands of a cab driver. Five unlikely people team up to stop the approaching Great Evil from destroying the world.

The Lego Movie (2014): July 17, 7 p.m. One for the kids. Emmet, played by Chris Pratt, an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special—an extraordinary being and the key to saving the world.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994): July 20, 7 p.m. Watch three drag queens travel across the Australian desert performing for eccentric crowds. But one secret may put the group’s future in jeopardy.

Twister (1996): September 11, 7 p.m. University professor Dr. Jo Harding, played by Helen Hunt, prepares the prototype for Dorothy, a ground-breaking tornado data-gathering device.

Each film will be proceeded by live music and local comedians.

For tickets and more information, visit film.redrocksonline.com

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.