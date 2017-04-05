Red Rocks Amphitheater to host Yoga on the Rocks

Align your chakras in the beauty of Colorado’s nature at Yoga on the Rocks. To return in the summer of 2017, the fifth annual Yoga on the Rocks will offer eight Saturday morning yoga sessions fit for early birds at one of the most famous venues of all: Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Arts & Venues is pairing up with the best yoga instructors of Denver’s River Power Vinyasa Yoga and CorePower Yoga and will be heading to Red Rocks to teach people of all ages and fitness levels. All participants need is a yoga mat and a water bottle to enjoy the beginning of spring and the healing power of yoga.

Season passes are currently sold out, but single session and four session packs are still available. One dollar per admission fee from River Power Vinyasa dates will go to LoveYourBrain and one dollar per admission from the Corepower dates will go to First Descents.

After each session participants can visit the Red Rocks Top Plaza for goods from participating sponsor partners, according to a press release.

“Red Rocks Amphitheater is truly inspiring and has become an iconic setting for yogis,” said Kent Rice, Arts & Venues executive director. “The growth of this event each year is a reflection of our staff’s dedication and our partners’ expertise and commitment.”

For more information visit yoga.redrocksonline.com.

