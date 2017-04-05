Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Red Rocks Amphitheater to host Yoga on the Rocks

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events Tagged With: , ,

Align your chakras in the beauty of Colorado’s nature at Yoga on the Rocks. To return in the summer of 2017, the fifth annual Yoga on the Rocks will offer eight Saturday morning yoga sessions fit for early birds at one of the most famous venues of all: Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Arts & Venues is pairing up with the best yoga instructors of Denver’s River Power Vinyasa Yoga and CorePower Yoga and will be heading to Red Rocks to teach people of all ages and fitness levels. All participants need is a yoga mat and a water bottle to enjoy the beginning of spring and the healing power of yoga.

Season passes are currently sold out, but single session and four session packs are still available. One dollar per admission fee from River Power Vinyasa dates will go to LoveYourBrain and one dollar per admission from the Corepower dates will go to First Descents.

After each session participants can visit the Red Rocks Top Plaza for goods from participating sponsor partners, according to a press release.

“Red Rocks Amphitheater is truly inspiring and has become an iconic setting for yogis,” said Kent Rice, Arts & Venues executive director. “The growth of this event each year is a reflection of our staff’s dedication and our partners’ expertise and commitment.”

For more information visit yoga.redrocksonline.com.

Collegian reporter Sarah Ehrlich can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com and on Twitter @SarahEhrlich96.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content