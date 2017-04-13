Rams Remember Rams ceremony to occur Monday

Rams Remember Rams, a Colorado State University community remembrance ceremony, will take place on the north steps of the Administration Building at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

The ceremony is being held to honor CSU students, faculty, staff and retired employees who passed away this academic year.

The third annual event will include a reading of a list of names of those who have passed away as well as an opportunity for silent reflection. Candles will be provided at the ceremony.

According to an article in SOURCE, the candles are “a symbol of hope and a way of showing solidarity with one another and the people being remembered.”The ceremony is not a religious event, but rather a community gathering in which all community members are invited to attend.

Anyone is encouraged to attend and there will be an opportunity for participants to mention any names that are not read on the list.

The event started in 2015, and it takes place every Spring semester. Last year, the ceremony honored a total of 86 CSU members, and over 100 people attended.

Participants are encouraged to carry a candle in remembrance of those who have passed, but they are not required. Flowers are not prohibited, however they are not encouraged.

The service will conclude at 5:30 p.m. with a candlelight processional to the Oval. Participants are welcome to take the opportunity to have a silent reflection after the ceremony in the non-denominational Danforth Chapel until 6 p.m.

Collegian reporter can reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.