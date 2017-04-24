Photo story: International students fashion show

International students came together Friday night in the LSC ballroom to share with their audience both old and new traditions of their home country. Hosted by Council of International Student Affairs, the fashion show featured Senegal, Mexico, Vietnam, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Nederlands, Oman, B.V.I., Japan, Turkey and India. Dressed in local attire, each student shared some aspect of their country whether it be by song, dance, video or interview.

The fashion show focused on international unity with students from the different countries joining each other on stage to either perform with or assist one another. Audience members were also encouraged to join the different diversity clubs on campus regardless of their racial background. The event ended with a large dance party where audience members were invited to join the international students.

