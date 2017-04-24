Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Photo story: International students fashion show

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Art, Arts and Culture, Events

International students came together Friday night in the LSC ballroom to share with their audience both old and new traditions of their home country. Hosted by Council of International Student Affairs, the fashion show featured Senegal, Mexico, Vietnam, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Nederlands, Oman, B.V.I., Japan, Turkey and India. Dressed in local attire, each student shared some aspect of their country whether it be by song, dance, video or interview. 

The fashion show focused on international unity with students from the different countries joining each other on stage to either perform with or assist one another. Audience members were also encouraged to join the different diversity clubs on campus regardless of their racial background. The event ended with a large dance party where audience members were invited to join the international students.

Collegian reporter Davis Bonner can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @backhaul_photo.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Newsroom: 970-491-7513; news@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level
Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Send us your news
KCSU FM
Collegian Archives
Collegian Print Editions
Student Video Productions
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Licensing Our Content