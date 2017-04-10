Photo story: 25th Annual NCIA Powwow celebrates women in Native American culture

The 25th Annual Northern Colorado Intertribal Association Powwow took place over the weekend. The arena at the Northside Aztlan Community Center was full of the sounds of drumming, singing and the jingle of Native American dress.

The powwow consisted of blessings, traditional foods and traditional clothing. Many groups participated in dancing competitions throughout the weekend as well.

The theme for this years powwow was “Honoring All Sisters — Our Women.”

“This year we honor our beautiful women,” read the 25th Annual NCIPA Powwow program. “Men and women are like the two wings of a bird. When both are strong, the bird can soar like an eagle. It is the responsibility of both men and women to foster that equality.”

The NCIPA brings together communities of any nationality, race or creed in northern Colorado to share and participate in Native American culture. They also provide information, social networking and educational support.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.