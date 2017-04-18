Oral Roberts guard to transfer to CSU

Former Oral Roberts shooting guard Kris Martin announced via twitter on Sunday that he will be joining Colorado State’s men’s basketball program for the 2017-2018 season.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Martin will be forced to sit out next season. However, he will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Rams beginning after next season.

Martin was the Golden Eagles third leading scorer last season, averaging 13.2 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds per game. Martin scored over 20 points on six different occasions last season, including a 35 point performance against Missouri State.

The Frisco, Texas native was also the third most efficient three point shooter in the Summit League. Martin converted 40.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc last season and was ORU’s leading three point shooter.

After committing to ORU as a two-star recruit out of high school, Martin immediately contributed for the Golden Eagles. As a freshman, the guard averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Martin scored in double-figures 12 times during his first collegiate season.

Though Martin didn’t receive an immense amount of Division-1 interest in high school, when the guard decided to transfer he began to gain a lot of looks. Martin chose to join CSU over Iowa State, Seton Hall, Texas, Middle Tennessee State, Hofstra, Towson, UAB and Kent State.

Barring any changes, Martin will be part of a CSU squad for the 2018-2019 season that still includes Prentiss Nixon, J.D. Paige, Nico Carvacho and Anthony Bonner.

“Kris is a high character kid that comes from a great family,” head coach Larry Eustachy said in a statement. “He’s a big addition for us. He can play multiple positions and is a kid that is going to just continue to improve because his work ethic is second to none. Not only is he a great shooter, but he’s a guy that plays hard on both sides of the ball and is completely bought into our program.”

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz