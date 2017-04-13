Officer in Old Town arrest video placed on administrative leave

Update (6:10 p.m.): Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto released a statement Thursday evening confirming that Officer Randall Klasmer was placed on paid administrative leave.

Hutto has requested the Professional Services Unit investigate the details of the incident before the arrest, during the arrest and after the arrest of Colorado State University student Michaella Surat. Hutto has also requested that the PSU present their investigation’s findings to the Citizen Review Board.

Fort Collins Police Services said they are committed to releasing the video captured on Klasmer’s body-worn camera and footage from a second officer’s camera to increase transparency but is withholding the footage until the investigation concludes.

“Fort Collins Police Services is committed to releasing the videos for the sake of transparency, but not to the detriment of the rights of those involved,” the statement from FCPS read. “The body camera video is part of the criminal investigation, and as such, we have a duty to try to limit publicity during the pending investigation and Ms. Surat’s court proceedings.”

Original:

The officer who threw a Colorado State University Student to the ground in a viral video has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The video shows an officer, identified by the Coloradoan as Randall Klasmer, throwing 22-year-old CSU student Michaella Surat to the ground.

According to Surat’s arrest affidavit obtained by the Coloradoan, Surat resisted arrest and force was required. Surat also hit an officer multiple times and grabbed an officer by the throat, according to the affidavit.

Klasmer was placed on administrative leave because of the community’s response to the video, according to a statement made by councilmen Ray Martinez.

“It’s important to note that this change in job status is not disciplinary in nature, but is in response to the general climate created by the public response to this incident,” Martinez wrote.

Fort Collins Police Services was not available for comment to confirm the statement.

Community members have planned a protest in response to the video that was shared on Twitter and Instagram over the weekend. The demonstration is scheduled to occur at Fort Collins City Hall April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Students Juan Caro and Emily Faulkner of the Conservative Interest Group and CSU alumnus Kwon Atlas, who ran for mayor of Fort Collins, are organizing the event for concerned students and community members. Caro said he wanted to organize the rally for members of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, who have been asked by their International Executive Council to not comment on the situation. Surat is a member of Gamma Phi Beta.

Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto released a statement Monday night regarding the arrest video. Hutto said footage of the arrest was captured on Klasmer’s body-worn camera, but the footage will not be released until after the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the article with more details as they become available.

