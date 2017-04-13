New satirical book about Donald Trump fools readers, but that is the point

It looks like any old book. It has a weird cover, an author’s preface and a table of contents. However, “The Wit and Wisdom of Donald Trump: A Fair and Balanced Portrait” by Tim Murphy” is not a book. In fact, one could consider it a giant troll.

How do you write a book that is not really be a book? Easy, you just create 57 chapters of absolutely nothing.

Each chapter’s title is an important issue the United States and the world are facing. Immigration, ISIS, Brexit and Homeland Security are just some of the chapter titles. Flipping through the book, it is not hard to identify the point Murphy is attempting to make. It soon becomes very evident that it was not “painstakingly researched” as the back of the book states. And, that’s the point.

“The Wit and Wisdom of Donald Trump: A Fair and Balanced Portrait” is not meant to be a normal book. It’s meant to be a satirical joke about the capabilities of President Donald Trump. Murphy’s joke is honest and brutal: Donald Trump knows nothing about important issues.

What is funny about the book is the irony. The title is the exact opposite of the book’s content. There is no wit or wisdom, and it is the polar opposite of balanced. This is the beauty of satire. It can be subtly funny while simultaneously poke fun.

Though the book is comical and makes a point, it perhaps could have been done in a better way. Killing a bunch of trees to make a political point inside an empty book seems rather extreme. That is what the Internet is for.

However, no matter what political leaning a reader is, “The Wit and Wisdom of Donald Trump: A Fair and Balanced Portrait” might inspire a chuckle or two. Even if it does not, Murphy is happy to tell offended readers at the end to “buy a second copy and burn them both, you’ll feel better.”

Should you read it? No.

This book is not worth reading because, put simply, it is not a book at all. It is more like a gag gift an edgy teenager might give to their conservative uncle just to get a rise out of him.

“The Wit and Wisdom of President Donald Trump: A Fair and Balanced Portrait” can be ordered on amazon.com or on flanneljohn.com.

