Morgan Library, Lory Student Center to extend hours for finals week

Both the Morgan Library and the Lory Student Center will have extended hours for finals week at Colorado State University.

Morgan Library

Morgan Library boasts their extended study hours, as with every semester, but this semester they have added additional study space.



The Morgan Event Hall in the library will be utilized as a study hall from May 6 through 11. Hours vary: Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-2 a.m., Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m.-2 a.m. and from 6:30 a.m.- 2 a.m. the rest of the week.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Extended hours for the library are as follows:

Wednesday, April 26 to Thursday, April 27 7 a.m.-2 a.m., Friday, April 28 9 a.m.-1 a.m., Saturday, April 29 9 a.m.-1 a.m. and Sunday, April 30 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 5 7 a.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, May 6 9 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday, May 7 10 a.m.- 2 a.m.

Monday, May 8 to Thursday, May 11 6:30 a.m.-2 a.m., Friday, May 12 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, May 14 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Students can pet pups to destress during exams, as the infamous therapy dogs return to the library this semester. Pups can be found Thursday, May 11 from 12-1 p.m. in the library.

Lory Student Center

The Lory Student Center offers LSC Late Nite during finals week from Sunday, May 7 to Wednesday, May 10. The building will be open until 12 a.m. each night.

Late Nite offers discounts for students, including 50 percent off coffee at Sweet Sinsations from 5-10 p.m. on Sunday and from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday. Intermissions will offer 50 percent off Monday and Wednesday from 6-10 p.m.

Other discounts include 50 percent off at Bagel Place on Sunday, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m., 50 percent off at Subway on Monday, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., 50 percent off at Spoons on Tuesday, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. and 50 percent off at Garbanzo on Wednesday, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Giveaways, featuring PlayDoh and stress stars, will happen on the second level of the LSC.

Other activities for destressing include massages and coloring pages also on the second level of the LSC.

Multiple rooms on the second and third floors of the LSC will also be available as study rooms.

Students can stop by the last mindfulness drop-in session, happening in room 324 of the LSC on Wednesday, May 3 from 12:10-1 p.m. The session is designed to help teach students mindfulness practices to help manage stress, among other things.



Collegian reporter Rachel Telljohn can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @racheltelljohn.