Mishawaka Amphitheater announces 2017 summer lineup and it is amazing

Northern Colorado is becoming more and more famous for its music scene. With smaller theaters peppered throughout the area, students have the opportunity to see some of their favorite artists in a more intimate setting without having to break the bank. One of these such theaters is the Mishawaka Amphitheater, located just outside of town.

The Mish has announced their summer lineup for this year. Fans of rock, country and alternative will be pleased. Here is the lineup:

Friday, May 12 – Wookiefoot with Roots of Creation and Bongo Love

with and Saturday, May 13 – Pickin’ on the Poudre with Head for the Hills and Paper Bird

Saturday, May 13 – with and Saturday, May 27 – Justin Townes Earle with The Sadies and Sammy Brue

with and Friday, June 2 – Rubblebucket

Friday, June 16 & Saturday, June 17 – Big Wu Family Reunion XVII

Friday, June 23 – Blue October with special guests

with special guests Saturday, July 1 – Trout Steak Revival & Billy Strings with Wood Belly

with Saturday, July 22 – Sarah Jarosz & James McMurty with special guests

with special guests Sunday, July 23 – Dawes

Wednesday, August 9 – Spoon

Friday, August 11 – Sylvan Esso

Saturday, August 19 – City and Colour with Marlon Williams

with Saturday, August 26 – The SteelDrivers with Sierra Hull and The Railsplitters

with and Saturday, September 23 – Ghostland Observatory

Friday, September 29 – Explosions In The Sky

Tickets can be purchased for these shows on Themishawaka.com.

