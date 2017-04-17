Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Mishawaka Amphitheater announces 2017 summer lineup and it is amazing

Northern Colorado is becoming more and more famous for its music scene. With smaller theaters peppered throughout the area, students have the opportunity to see some of their favorite artists in a more intimate setting without having to break the bank. One of these such theaters is the Mishawaka Amphitheater, located just outside of town.

The Mish has announced their summer lineup for this year. Fans of rock, country and alternative will be pleased. Here is the lineup:

  • Friday, May 12 – Wookiefoot with Roots of Creation and Bongo Love
  • Saturday, May 13 – Pickin’ on the Poudre with Head for the Hills and Paper Bird
  • Saturday, May 27 – Justin Townes Earle with The Sadies and Sammy Brue
  • Friday, June 2 – Rubblebucket
  • Friday, June 16 & Saturday, June 17 – Big Wu Family Reunion XVII
  • Friday, June 23 – Blue October with special guests
  • Saturday, July 1 – Trout Steak Revival & Billy Strings with Wood Belly
  • Saturday, July 22 – Sarah Jarosz & James McMurty with special guests
  • Sunday, July 23 – Dawes
  • Wednesday, August 9 – Spoon
  • Friday, August 11 – Sylvan Esso
  • Saturday, August 19 – City and Colour with Marlon Williams 
  • Saturday, August 26 – The SteelDrivers with Sierra Hull and The Railsplitters
  • Saturday, September 23 – Ghostland Observatory
  • Friday, September 29 – Explosions In The Sky

Tickets can be purchased for these shows on Themishawaka.com.

Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay

