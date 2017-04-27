Rocky Mountain Collegian

McWilliams: Anti-abortion display on campus misses the meaning of feminism

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Starting April 24th, 12-foot-tall images of unborn fetuses and symbols of feminism were erected on Colorado State University’s plaza. One sign with a fetus sitting in the center of the Venus symbol read, “Feminism cannot survive over my dead body,” implying that feminism can’t exist within an anti-abortion society. I completely disagree with this statement, and the display on the campus as a whole.

Saying that women who are anti-abortion are not feminists is incorrect, because they are the ones advocating for women to choose what happens to their own bodies. It doesn’t matter if a feminist is anti-abortion or pro-choice, just as long as women as a whole have the option to terminate a pregnancy if she feels she needs to.

I am a firm believer in the phrase “my body, my choice.” That statement is not equal to “everyone should get an abortion,” which seems to be a common misinterpretation. “My body, my choice” means that a person can do what they want to their body. If they’re pregnant, they have the choice to have an abortion or to keep the baby.

I would be more sympathetic to the anti-abortion argument if a couple factors changed. First, most of the people advocating for anti-abortion are against free health care and providing welfare to those who need it. It seems that a lot of effort is put into making sure the baby is born, but once that happens, it no longer becomes their responsibility. If a woman is being forced to have a baby, the people who took away her choice should be more open to the woman and the baby having the healthcare they need, regardless if they can afford it.

I understand that putting this display on a public campus is a prime example of free speech, just like the countless amounts of protests that have been held on campus. I also understand that the point of having these images is to spark a conversation. However, these photos do not show feminism in a good light. 

Feminism is about equal rights. It is about women being able to make their own choices. Having a display on campus stating that women who are pro-choice aren’t feminists is wrong, because they are the ones advocating for women to choose what happens to their own bodies.

Leta McWilliams can be reached at letters@collegian.com and online at @LetaMcWilliams

